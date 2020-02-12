Bombardier to reportedly receive offer for its rail business from Alstom

Bombardier Inc. is set to receive a binding offer for its train business from French rail giant Alstom, according to French media, as the Canadian transportation giant races to pare its heavy debt load.
Alstom’s board will meet Wednesday evening to decide on a possible offer for Bombardier’s rail unit, Bombardier Transportation (BT), Reuters reported. France’s BFM business channel, quoting unnamed sources close to Alstom, said Alstom was ready to make a firm offer for the division over the coming days.
Bombardier opened its books to Alstom for due diligence after finding its non-binding preliminary offer of US$7-billion attractive, BFM said. But Alstom’s revised offer will be below that price because the French train maker concluded that Bombardier had several contracts that will yield only weak profitability, the channel said.
Bombardier is running simultaneous sets of talks in Europe and North America on selling either its rail or luxury-jet unit, according to information gathered by The Globe and Mail. Discussions have been held with Alstom and Japan’s Hitachi on the train side and U.S. conglomerate Textron Inc. and private equity giant Carlyle Group on the plane side, sources confirmed.
In January, Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said the company was conducting a strategic review aimed at paying down its more than US$9-billion in debt. At the time, the company said it would update shareholders on its plans when it releases its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.
Bombardier is expected to forecast free cash flow of US$104-million in 2020, according to the consensus estimate from analysts that follow the company. In a note early Wednesday, analyst Benoit Poirier at Desjardins Securities said: “Overall, we believe investors could be disappointed tomorrow by its free cash flow guidance and the lack of details around a potential divestiture of Bombardier transport.”
If Bombardier can cut a deal with Alstom and sell its transport business for the reported value of approximately 11.5 times its forecast 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Mr. Poirier said the Canadian company can cut its debt by US$2.5-billion. In that scenario, Bombardier would become a business jet company, controlled by its founding family.
However, Bombardier is also in talks to sell its aviation business, which makes Learjets, Challenger and Global Express jets, and bankers say U.S. business jet manufacturer Textron Inc. and private equity firm Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C. are on the other side of the table. Textron makes planes under the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands. But Desjardins’ Mr. Poirier said on Wednesday: “We believe it would be difficult to conclude a transaction [with Textron] given the high level of overlap between their respective portfolios.”
Bombardier is expected to announce on Thursday that it has cut ties to the A220 commercial aircraft program, which it currently co-owns with Airbus S.A. Bombardier spent more than US$5-billion over a decade developing regional jets under the C Series brand, then sold a controlling interest to Airbus in 2017. Bombardier was on the hook for more than US$350-million in costs on the A220 project over the next two years. Desjardins’ Mr. Poirer said: “We believe Bombardier is likely to withdraw from the program without having to pay its capital commitment, although we do not expect any material cash proceeds (versus our previous estimate of US$0.5–1.0-billion) for its stake.”
Alstom and Bombardier Transport, the Canadian company’s train business, know each other well. The two are partners in two consortium projects in France, one for the Paris metro, the other for the city’s suburban train network, known as the RER.
In the metro project, Alstom makes the front and rear carriages for the train sets; BT makes the carriages that go between them. In the RER project, each company makes half the 44 train sets on order. The RER project was announced in November and has a total value of €530-million ($760-million). The project will employ 2,300 people from both companies.
In Montreal, Alstom and BT have worked together since 2010 on building metro cars. In 2018, the partnership was extended and will see the companies build an additional 153 so-called Azur cars. The value of the new project was estimated at $448-million.
Last year, European regulators blocked the planned merger of Europe’s two largest train manufacturers, Alstom and Germany’s Seimens AG, over competition fears. Analysts say a marriage of Bombardier and Alstom would be easier to get through competition watchdogs.
“The overlap between Bombardier Transport and Alstom could be less contentious than the failed Alstom-Siemens merger,” said analyst Konark Gupta at Bank of Nova Scotia in a report. “The only major areas of antitrust concerns could be France, which is Alstom’s home and one of the most important high-speed train markets, and some aspects of the signalling business of the combined entity. Thus, Bombardier Transport and Alstom stand a good chance to receive regulatory approvals with some carve-out requirements.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.