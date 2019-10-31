Bombardier to sell aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems for $500-million

Bombardier Inc. announced the sale of its aerostructure business in Belfast, Dallas and Casablanca, Morocco, to Spirit AeroSystems Holding Inc., for US$500-million in cash, a move that shores up the Montreal-based company’s balance sheet as it focuses on its more profitable trains and business jets.

Bombardier said on Thursday morning the total value of the deal is US$1.2-billion, including the assumption of liabilities and other costs. Spirit will continue to supply aircraft components and spare parts for Bombardier’s fleet of Learjets, Challengers and Global aircraft brands when the deal finalizes for the wing and fuselage repair and maintenance facilities, expected in the first half of 2020.

“This transaction represents another strategic milestone in the reshaping of our portfolio to focus on our strong business aircraft and rail franchises,” said Alain Bellemare, chief executive officer of Bombardier.

Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, noted the Bombardier had previously announced its plan to sell the business, but said the cash value was uncertain. “We view the US$1.2-billion price positively given the overall enterprise value of the company. We view this as positive as it further focuses ‘[Bombardier] on the two core areas of business jets and transportation; while adding further liquidity.”

Bombardier made the announcement as it issued third-quarter financial results.

Bombardier burned through more cash than analysts had expected in the three months ending Sept. 30, as it ramped up production of its flagship Global 7500 business jet and pushed back some train deliveries.

The Montreal-based company is in the middle of a broader restructuring, shedding underperforming commercial plane programs to focus on its more profitable business jet and rail units.

Bombardier’s share price has fallen by 48 per cent in the past 12 months on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Benoit Poirier of Desjardins has a 12-month price target of C$4 on the shares, saying markets have not properly accounted for the value of the A220 program or possible margin improvements. “While 2019 will go down as another transition year, we expect 2020 to mark a turning point for the story as we expect BBD to start generating positive [free cash flow] FCF next year,” Mr. Poiorier said in a note to clients.

Bombardier free cash flow usage for the quarter rose 84 per cent to US$682-million, compared with a year earlier.

The company, however, said its free cash flow usage for the year would remain around US$500-million.

Analysts on average were expecting free cash outflow of US$332.98-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Bombardier faced a cash crunch in 2015 after investing heavily to bring two new planes to market.

In August, the company lowered its full-year earnings and cash flow forecasts and reported a quarterly loss as it faced challenges in its rail division.

Bombardier also missed estimates for its most-watched measure of earnings, hurt by higher costs. Earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) was US$143-million for the quarter, below analysts’ estimates of US$157.15-million.

With files from Reuters​

