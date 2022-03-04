Bombardier has suspended all activity with Russian clients, including sales, marketing and advice on aircraft operation and troubleshooting.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canadian luxury jet maker Bombardier Inc. is breaking off all dealings with Russian customers, including wealthy individuals who’ve already bought its jets and might want them serviced.

The Montreal-based company has “suspended all activities with Russian clients, including all forms of technical assistance,” it said in a statement Friday. The halt includes sales, marketing and any advice Bombardier might give on aircraft operation and troubleshooting, company spokesman Mark Masluch said.

Bombardier could not say how many of its 5,000 planes currently flying would be affected. Sales in Russia and former Soviet bloc countries accounted for 5 per cent to 6 per cent of its US$6.1-billion 2021 global revenue.

Mr. Masluch said Bombardier moved to comply fully with international sanctions imposed by many countries, including Canada, the United States and Britain.

“In terms of making operational decisions, we’re very much in line with how we must uphold the different laws, regulations and sanctions,” Mr. Masluch said.

Bombardier monitoring war in Ukraine, will alter operations if needed to comply with sanctions

Bombardier swings to profit, prepares for production increase

The company said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine and pledged to donate $150,000 to the Red Cross, along with the J. Armand Bombardier Foundation.

“We will do our part, in any way possible, to help the governments around the world pursue an end to this horrific conflict,” the statement said.

International giants such as BP PLC are walking away from billions in Russian assets, and Canada’s Magna International Inc. and Kinross Gold Corp. have stopped production in the country.

Bombardier does not have any production or major suppliers in Russia and Ukraine, but it sells to high-net-worth individuals and businesses there, and those sales could be threatened by sanctions and turmoil in equity markets.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.