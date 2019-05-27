 Skip to main content

Bombardier Transportation consortium preferred bidder in $4.5-billion Cairo monorail

Bombardier Transportation consortium preferred bidder in $4.5-billion Cairo monorail

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Bombardier Transportation says its consortium has been named preferred bidder in a C$4.5 billion contract to build and supply a new monorail system in Egypt’s capital.

The company’s potential share of the design and build contract for the system in Cairo is C$1.8 billion with an operations and maintenance deal valued at about C$1.67 billion over 30 years.

The 54-kilometre monorail will connect East Cairo with the New Administrative City and a second 42-km line will connect 6th October City with Giza.

The railway division of Bombardier Inc. will deliver the project in partnership with two Egyptian companies Orascom Construction and the Arab Contractors with the trains being developed and built in Derby, Britain.

The announcement comes four years after Bombardier said the consortium was finalizing discussions with the Egyptian government.

The above-ground Innovia Monorail 300 automated driverless monorail can travel up to 80 kilometres per hour, carrying as many as 48,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
