Bombardier’s CEO Alain Bellemare is out in major shakeup

Alain Bellemare is out as the chief executive of Bombardier Inc. in a major shakeup of Quebec Inc. institutions, Montreal’s La Presse newspaper reported Wednesday evening.

Five years after being hired to turn around the ailing plane and train maker, Mr. Bellemare will be replaced by Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel, La Presse said. The boards of the two companies were meeting Wednesday evening to finalize the nominations, the newspaper said.

Mr. Martel is a former executive at Bombardier who previously worked in its business jet division. He would now take over the entire company as it sets a new course as a pure-play business jet maker after announcing the sale of its train manufacturing business to France’s Alstom SA last month.

