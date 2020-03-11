 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Bombardier’s CEO Alain Bellemare is out in major shakeup

Nicolas Van Praet
Montreal
Bombardier President and CEO Alain Bellemare attends the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Bombardier Inc. is laying off 550 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ont. plant, according to a federal government source.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Alain Bellemare is out as the chief executive of Bombardier Inc. in a major shakeup of Quebec Inc. institutions, Montreal’s La Presse newspaper reported Wednesday evening.

Five years after being hired to turn around the ailing plane and train maker, Mr. Bellemare will be replaced by Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel, La Presse said. The boards of the two companies were meeting Wednesday evening to finalize the nominations, the newspaper said.

Mr. Martel is a former executive at Bombardier who previously worked in its business jet division. He would now take over the entire company as it sets a new course as a pure-play business jet maker after announcing the sale of its train manufacturing business to France’s Alstom SA last month.

More to come.

