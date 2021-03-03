 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Bond to tackle diabetes in First Nations communities

Wendy Stueck
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jeffrey Cyr, who is behind an Indigenous-led investment group that plans to leverage private capital to help tackle diabetes in First Nations communities through a diabetes reduction bond, in Ottawa on March 2, 2021.

Blair Gable/The Globe and Mail

An Indigenous-led investment group plans to harness private capital to tackle diabetes in First Nations communities through a diabetes-reduction bond.

Under the proposal, investors would put up money for programs that would help improve the health of people with diabetes and prevent new cases, and the federal government would pay returns of 5 per cent to 9 per cent to investors from its savings in health care costs.

The projects financed through the proposed five-year bond would reduce diabetes rates and medical expenses, and provide community benefits such as improved access to healthy foods, said Jeffrey Cyr, managing partner with Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, the Vancouver-based firm behind the concept.

Story continues below advertisement

“The idea is to change the funding patterns and the way that government works, and to actually innovate in the space,” Mr. Cyr said. “It is something different.”

Details of how the federal government would pay for the health outcomes have yet to be finalized.

However, Indigenous Services Canada has provided funding for groundwork with six First Nations communities as part of an Indigenous solutions lab, spokeswoman Danielle Geary said in an e-mail. Raven and community partners are using those lab results to design the proposed bond.

Rates of diabetes among First Nations people are three to four times higher than in the Canadian population at large, and Indigenous people are at increased risk of developing the disease. The proposed bond would cover projects such as community kitchens and fitness programs for a five-year period in the six communities.

The diabetes bond, announced in February, would be in essence a social-impact bond: a financial instrument for private capital to invest in projects intended to generate a public benefit.

The World Diabetes Foundation in February announced a US$506,000 grant toward Raven’s diabetes fund. It is the first time the foundation has put money into a project in Canada – reflecting the degree to which diabetes is hitting Indigenous communities, and the possibility for the model to be used elsewhere.

“We see great potential and opportunity in trying to scale it up,” said Kirza Buch Kristensen, a Denmark-based senior adviser with the foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

Social-impact bonds open the door for private capital to fund programs or services that typically rely on government or philanthropic money, said Rod Lohin, executive director of the Michael Lee-Chin Family Institute for Corporate Citizenship at the Rotman School of Management.

He calls social-impact bonds a niche instrument, citing the complexity that comes with multiple parties.

“The track record [for social-impact bonds] is mixed – and I think no one, even those who succeeded, would say that it isn’t incredibly complicated and doesn’t involve a whole range of risks,” Mr. Lohin said.

Social-impact bonds are part of the larger, burgeoning universe of responsible investing, said Adam Jagelewski, co-founder and executive lead of the MaRS Centre for Impact Investing.

The specialized bonds can provide new sources of revenue for non-profit organizations and, if properly designed, improve accountability and tracking of results for money spent, Mr. Jagelewski said.

The initial plan is for programs in six communities – two in Prince Edward Island and four in Manitoba – over five years. Potential returns to investors could be higher than 5 per cent to 9 per cent, Mr. Cyr said. The idea is that savings would come through, for example, reducing the need for travel to hospitals.

Story continues below advertisement

Type-two diabetes is a “massive cost-driver” in the health care system, Mr. Cyr said. Community research to date for the bond indicates, for example, that a person who gets diabetes at the age of 45 can be expected to need about $285,000 a year in health care services for the rest of their life. Projections from the four Manitoba communities suggest about 90 new cases of diabetes this year, at a cost of $20-million, he said.

Investors could include philanthropic groups, but also institutional funds that are hunting for ways to add public benefits to their holdings. Raven Capital expects to raise money for the bond later this year, aiming for $20-million to $23-million. If the bond succeeds, Mr. Cyr hopes more will follow.

“We’re really drinking from a straw when it comes to using private capital to solve social problems. And we really need to be drinking from a firehose.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies