Boston Beer Company subsidiary to make cannabis-infused beverages with two Ontario companies

A subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company Inc. will produce non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages with the help of two Ontario companies.

BBCCC Inc., whose parent company makes Samuel Adams beer and Truly Hard seltzer, says it signed agreements with Entourage Health Corp.’s WeedMD RX Inc. and Althea Group Holdings Ltd.’s Peak Processing Solutions.

Under the five-year agreements, the beer company and Peak will develop beverages at a facility in Windsor, Ont.

Entourage will be the exclusive distributor of the beverages and hold rights to sell and market the products.

The companies expect production to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

The products are part of a pursuit Boston Beer announced in May, when it revealed it was creating a subsidiary to serve as a Canadian research and innovation hub for non-alcoholic cannabis beverages.

