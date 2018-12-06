Braslyn bids for Callidus Capital’s public float in offer valued at $114-million

An investment company controlled by a British-born billionaire has offered to buy the public float of Callidus Capital Corp. in deal that values the alternative lender at about $114-million, a fraction of a target that Callidus’s chairman had set for a sale.

Braslyn Ltd., owned by Tavistock Group head Joe Lewis, has proposed to take over Callidus’s publicly traded minority shares for $2 a share in cash. Callidus is an arm of Catalyst Capital Group Inc., which is led by Toronto financier Newton Glassman. Catalyst has a 72-per-cent interest.

Bahamas-based Braslyn made the nonbinding proposal to the special committee of Callidus’s board on November 28, according to a statement. Braslyn is Callidus’s second-largest shareholder with a 14.5-per-cent stake.

Story continues below advertisement

Callidus shares have fallen precipitously amid a series of financial losses. Callidus began a process to search for a buyer in 2016. In 2017, Mr. Glassman had said it could be worth $18-$22 a share, based on a valuation from National Bank Financial. Before being halted on Thursday, the shares were worth $1.71 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“Braslyn has been in favor of the board's efforts to improve shareholder value,” it said. “However, during the last two years, the board has not been successful in completing the privatization process and the company's operations and stock price have deteriorated.”

More to come