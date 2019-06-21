 Skip to main content

Report on Business Brian Warren helps children in at-risk neighbourhoods with physical activity and literacy

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Brian Warren helps children in at-risk neighbourhoods with physical activity and literacy

Paul Waldie Europe Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Brian Warren wanted to help children who were without educational resources to succeed.

Handout

The donor: Brian Warren

The gift: Founding Start2Finish

The reason: To improve literacy and fitness among at-risk children

Story continues below advertisement

Brian Warren saw a lot of Canada during his eight years as an all-star linebacker in the Canadian Football League, where he won two Grey Cups with the Edmonton Eskimos and Toronto Argonauts.

He also became frustrated at the increasing inequality he witnessed and the number of children who lacked the educational resources to succeed. “I wondered, why weren’t there more resources and more things to balance the playing field?” he recalled. “It really began to [bother] me.”

Open this photo in gallery

Start2Finish gets funding from individual donations, corporate sponsorship and grants.

Handout

After he retired from football in 1993, Mr. Warren got involved with a variety of non-profit projects and eventually created Start2Finish in 2000. The after-school program is aimed at children in at-risk neighbourhoods in Grades 1 to 6 and it combines physical activity with literacy. Children in the 32-week program run, play active games and also learn new words and read books with the help of mentors. Start2Finish works with school boards in 50 communities across Canada and has helped more than 50,000 children. The Burlington, Ont.-based charity also has a backpack program that provides school supplies to students. Funding comes from individual donations, corporate sponsorship and grants.

“This has been the ride of a lifetime,” said Mr. Warren, who is a dual Canadian and U.S. citizen. “Most people won’t remember how many times I went after a quarterback and won a championship, but they’ll remember the kids who are valuable contributors in their community.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter