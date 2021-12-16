David and Natasha Sharpe, who formerly ran Bridging Finance, in the company's downtown Toronto offices on April 11, 2019.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Bridging Finance Inc.’s investors are expected to lose at least $580-million, according to lender’s court-appointed receiver, marking the first official writeoff estimate for the private loan portfolio.

The receiver, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, has been trying to value Bridging’s loans since it took control of the company in late April, but until now it had not given a formal indication of likely losses. The new projection, worth $580-million, amounts to 36 per cent of the $1.6-billion Bridging Finance had lent out as of Oct. 31.

PwC has also cautioned that investor losses could rise. The receiver is currently conducting a sale process for the private lender, and final bids will determine the extent of the losses. The receiver noted in a new report to Bridging unitholders that “the total overall loss may ultimately be greater than the [estimate].”

The Globe and Mail has previously reported that investors are expected to lose between $800-million and $1-billion, according to people familiar with the sale process.

Bridging’s funds brought in assets from 26,000 investors, the vast majority of whom are retail buyers.

PwC’s estimates stem from a valuation it conducted for Bridging’s tax purposes. When assessing the loans, the receiver was able to estimate what is known as a “doubtful debt reduction” for the 2021 taxation year. Such reductions are made when calculating income, and in doing so a reserve for loans or lending assets is allowable “where repayment is doubtful or the loan is impaired.” The income tax loss is allowed to be deducted by unitholders.

PwC is still trying to salvage what it can from the troubled loan portfolio, but the process has been a challenge because the receiver has already discovered that Bridging’s largest loan is likely worth a fraction of its book value. A final loss figure is expected early in the New Year, the received wrote.

Bridging had assets under management worth $2-billion when the receiver was installed in late April. While the majority of these assets had been lent out, Bridging has a sizable cash balance, which gives investors a bit of a cushion. At the beginning of December Bridging had cash account balances worth $282-million and US$115-million.

PwC also provided investors with an update on the sale process, noting that 14 bidders were invited to the second round of bidding, and 11 went on to submit “final bids.” Of these, four were for “substantially all” of Bridging, and the rest were for individual loans.

Because there are different types of bids, the receiver must now reconcile the two groups. Those that were made for the whole business are likely at a discount to the sum of individuals loans – akin to a bulk discount.

A final evaluation of the bids is expected by the end of January.

