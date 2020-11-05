Britain’s Serious Fraud Office opens investigation into Bombardier over suspected bribery and corruption

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office has opened an investigation into Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. over suspected bribery and corruption.
The probe is related to contracts and orders from Garuda Indonesia, the flag carrier of the Southeast Asian country, the fraud office said in a statement on its website, adding that it would provide no further comment because the investigation is ongoing.
Bombardier confirmed the investigation and said it is co-operating. The company has launched an internal review conducted by external counsel, as it generally does when such allegations come to its attention, spokesman Olivier Marcil said in an e-mail.
“In May, 2020, the former CEO of Garuda and one of his associates were convicted in Indonesia of corruption and money laundering following a series of transactions involving various aircraft manufacturers, including the sale of CRJ1000 aircraft dating back to 2011," Mr. Marcil said. "No charges have been laid against Bombardier or its employees in connection with this matter.”
Garuda currently operates 18 Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jets among a fleet of 142 planes, according to its website. Bombardier announced a purchase agreement with the airline in February, 2012, during a news briefing at the Singapore air show. At the time, Garuda agreed to buy six CRJ1000 planes and took an option on another 12 aircraft. The total value of the deal was US$1.32-billion, according to Bombardier’s news release at the time.
Bombardier is in the final stages of phasing out CRJ production as it exits commercial aerospace manufacturing to focus on making business jets. It has sold the regional-jet business to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which will take over all the maintenance, support, marketing and sales activities for the aircraft.
Indonesia jailed Garuda’s former chief executive officer, Emirsyah Satar, in May for bribery and money-laundering offences related to aircraft purchases from Airbus and engines from Rolls-Royce. He was given an eight-year sentence.
Since 2017, Indonesia’s anti-graft body, the KPK, has been questioning individuals at Garuda, including Mr. Satar, under suspicion of corruption, according to a 2019 report by legal-industry content aggregator Mondaq. The KPK also believes that a Singaporean intermediary, Soetikno Soedarjo, is guilty of money laundering after providing Mr. Satar and other officials with benefits in exchange for highly lucrative contracts with Rolls-Royce, Airbus, ATR and Bombardier, Mondaq said.
In 2017, Rolls-Royce agreed to pay authorities more than US$800-million to settle charges after an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and Britain’s Serious Fraud Office into alleged bribery of officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade.
In February this year, Airbus agreed to pay a record US$4-billion in fines after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in Britain, France and the United States over alleged bribery and corruption stretching back at least 15 years.
Bombardier shares fell 2.4 per cent in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday, reversing earlier gains. In an earnings report, the company said it expects to deliver more of its flagship 7500 business jets during the last quarter of the year than in the third quarter.
With files from Reuters
