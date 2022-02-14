Motorists in British Columbia will soon have the option to renew their auto insurance policies online.

Mike Farnworth, the minister responsible for the Insurance Corporation of B.C., says customers with policies expiring on May 1 will have the option to renew their vehicle insurance on a computer, tablet or mobile device.

Starting May 1, B.C. drivers will also no longer have to display a licence plate validation decal to show they have insurance

Other provinces have phased out the decals and Farnworth says the change will reduce thefts and misuse, while freeing up police who have to investigate the crimes.

The insurance corporation is also spending $1 million to improve a program that helps police detect unlicensed or uninsured drivers.

Basic auto insurance with the Crown corporation is mandatory in the province.

Farnworth says brokers will continue helping customers with advice on insurance coverage.

And corporation president Nicolas Jimenez said every online renewal will be reviewed by a broker chosen by customers.

