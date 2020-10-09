BroadbandTV files to go public on the TSX

Vancouver entrepreneur Shahrzad Rafati’s BBTV Holdings Inc. confirmed Thursday that it plans to go public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, looking to raise $172.4-million in an initial public offering that will price shares between $14 and $22.50.
The Vancouver-based company owns 49 per cent of BroadbandTV Corp., a digital platform that helps video creators make additional money from advertising that runs with their content on online channels such as YouTube, Apple and Facebook.
In a prospectus filed confidentially with regulators last week and made public on Thursday, BBTV said that it intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to acquire the remaining 51 per cent of BroadbandTV, which is owned by RTL Group SA, a publicly traded subsidiary of German media company Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA.
The Globe and Mail first reported on the transaction last week. The deal will give the company an evaluation of between $360-million and $430-million.
Ms. Rafati founded BroadbandTV in 2005. It got its big break in 2009 when it signed the National Basketball Association as a client. RTL bought its stake in 2013 for $36-million.
BroadbandTV’s revenue was $372.4-million in 2019. However, close to 90 per cent of that was paid out to the content creators, leaving the company with less than $40-million to cover the rest of its expenses.
BBTV is the latest in a string of Canadian technology IPOs, which have come in the wake of surging prices for public technology stocks.
The underwriting syndicate is led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Scotia Capital Inc., and also includes CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Eight Capital, Stifel GMP, Cormark Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp.
