Chipmaker Broadcom is nearing a $3.8 billion deal to sell its business that allows users to access desktops and applications from any device to private equity firm KKR, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The potential deal represents an effort by Broadcom CEO Hock Tan to streamline the company’s portfolio after completing its $61 billion takeover of software maker VMware in November.

KKR prevailed in the auction for the end-user computing (EUC) unit over other private equity firms, including EQT, the sources said.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential

KKR declined to comment. Broadcom and EQT did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Broadcom said in December it would seek to divest its end-user computing unit. It is separately attempting to shed VMware’s security software business Carbon Black.