Brookfield Asset Management beats forecasts, bumps up dividend

Brookfield Asset Management reported fourth-quarter earnings numbers Thursday that easily topped analyst expectations.

The company, which owns and operates multiple funds that invest in real estate, infrastructure, and other assets, said it posted net income of US$3-billion in the quarter, or US$1.87 per share, up from US$2.1-billion, or US$1.02 per share in the prior-year period. Revenue jumped 22 per cent to just over US$16-billion.

The company’s funds from operations – a measure that backs out things like changes in the values of certain assets, non-cash expenses like depreciation, and tax items – increased just over 4 per cent to US$1.36-billion, or US$1.35 per share. Analysts had been expecting 75 US cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The company continued its rapid growth despite already being one of the leading global asset managers: Total 2018 revenue was US$56.8-billion, compared with $40.8-billion in 2017. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, just 19 companies in the S&P/TSX 60 posted annual revenue of $16-billion – the amount of Brookfield’s year-over-year gain.

CEO Bruce Flatt said in a statement the company recently closed its largest real estate fund yet at US$15-billion as well as a $7-billion private equity fund. Brookfield invested or committed US$35-billion into new transactions during 2018 and ended the year with US$34-billion of capital it can use for new investments.

The company also said it will bump its quarterly dividend to 16 US cents from 15 US cents.