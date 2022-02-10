Brookfield Asset Management BAM.A-T is mulling whether to carve out its core business into a separate company, a move that could create a new enterprise worth as much as US$100-billion.

CEO Bruce Flatt floated the idea at the end of his quarterly letter to shareholders, saying any corporate change could come “in the quarters/years ahead” - or not happen at all.

Still, shareholders reacted well. As the broader markets fell in early trading, the stock was up more than 7 per cent.

Mr. Flatt said Brookfield’s asset management business “is now one of the largest and fastest-growing scale alternative investment businesses globally,” he noted. A separation would keep US$50-billion in investment capital at an “asset heavy” Brookfield, while pulling out a business that brings in cash via investment fees and holds little on its own balance sheet.

“Separating a part of our manager in the public or private market, while ensuring it still benefits from the capital we have at overall Brookfield, could open up growth options to us that do not exist today,” Mr. Flatt wrote. And as Brookfield’s insurance business grows, separating a part of the asset manager “might make sense in order to allow investors who only want exposure to the manager, to own a separate security.”

Mr. Flatt said based on comparable multiples of pure-play, asset-light alternative investment managers, the equity value of Brookfield’s separated asset management business would likely be in the range of US$70-billion to US$100-billion, or about US$45 to US$60 per share. The US$50-billion in equity capital that would remain at the main Brookfield would be worth about US$30 per share, he estimated.

Mr. Flatt’s assessment gives more value to Brookfield than shareholders currently do: The stock closed Wednesday at US$56.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. Still, Brookfield shares generated a 48 per cent return on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, and Mr. Flatt said US$1 million invested 30 years ago in Brookfield shares is worth US$111 million today. “Please always remember that compounding reasonable returns over long periods of time is an incredible miracle of finance,” he wrote.

Any move to hive off asset management would simplify a complicated colossus: Brookfield attracts institutional investors to its giant portfolios of what it calls “alternative assets” – real estate, infrastructure, energy and distressed debt. The assets are placed in partnerships, some of which trade on U.S. and Canadian exchanges, and other private funds. Brookfield invests its own money alongside the capital from outsiders.

Brookfield had inflows of US$27 billion during the quarter and US$71 billion for all of 2021. Fee-bearing capital - the amount of outside investment- now totals US$364 billion, an increase of about US$53 billion compared to last year.

Mr. Flatt’s letter was published alongside Brookfield’s fourth-quarter and full-year results.

Net income nearly doubled in the fourth quarter, to US$3.46-billion from US$1.82-billion in the prior year. The figure was aided by nearly US$2-billion in increases in Brookfield management’s estimate of the fair value of its assets.

Distributable earnings, a measure Brookfield uses as a proxy for cash earnings that could be paid out to shareholders, were US$1.30-billion versus US$1.63-billion in the prior-year quarter. (The number includes, among other things, fees from investors, distributions and dividends from investments, and realized gains from sales of assets.)

Full-year net income of US$12.39-billion was up from 2020′s US$707-million, a number flattened by decreases in fair-value estimates. Full-year distributable earnings were US$6.28-billion, up from US$4.22-billion in 2020.

