Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM-T raised US$93-billion for its funds last year and is predicting a busy period of dealmaking in 2024 as the prospect of declining interest rates could unlock troves of money that has been stuck on the sidelines.

The Toronto-based asset manager reported profit of US$374-million, compared with US$504-million in the previous year, and raised its dividend by 19 per cent to 38 US cents per share.

The company’s distributable earnings – a measure it uses as a proxy for cash earnings that could be paid to shareholders – was US$586-million, or 36 US cents per share. That beat analysts’ consensus estimate of 34 US cents per share, according to data from London Stock Exchange Group.

Brookfield has US$581-million of fee-related earnings, and now has US$457-billion of fee-bearing capital, which was an increase of 9 per cent from a year earlier.

The asset manager said it has US$107-billion of fund commitments that it has not yet called, as well as nearly US$3-billion of cash. That gives Brookfield considerable capacity to make new investments, even after a busy year in 2023 when the company invested more than US$55-billion.

“Market participants’ confidence in pricing in risk has increased, which has in turn improved liquidity in the capital markets,” said chief executive officer Bruce Flatt and president Connor Teskey, in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

“And with record levels of dry powder currently on the sidelines, we expect a very busy period of transaction activity in the next few years, and valuations for real assets should respond accordingly,” Mr. Flatt and Mr. Teskey wrote.

When its fundraising from last year is combined with an expected addition of US$50-billion of assets once its acquisition of insurer American Equity Life Holding Co., Brookfield said brought in US$143-billion last year. That fell just shy of its US$150-billion target in spite of a tough environment that hobbled many rivals’ efforts to raise new funds.