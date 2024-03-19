Open this photo in gallery: People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street in Toronto, on May 7, 2014.Mark Blinch/Reuters

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM-T has named Hadley Peer Marshall as its next chief financial officer, promoting a former Goldman Sachs Group banker with expertise in infrastructure to succeed current CFO Bahir Manios.

Ms. Peer Marshall will start her new job on May 31, taking over financial oversight of the US$916-billion asset manager when Mr. Manios retires from Brookfield.

Ms. Peer Marshall comes from Brookfield’s infrastructure group, where she is a managing director and co-head of infrastructure debt – and she will keep that infrastructure role in addition to her new duties as CFO, Brookfield said in a news release.

Before she joined Brookfield in 2015, Ms. Peer Marshall co-led the project finance and infrastructure group at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. Manios helped lead Brookfield Asset Management through the spin-off that publicly listed part of its business, setting it up as a separate entity from its parent, Brookfield Corp. He joined Brookfield in 2004 and was previously CFO of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and chief investment officer for the asset manager’s reinsurance business.

He will act as a strategic adviser to ease the transition after stepping down from the CFO role.

Ms. Peer Marshall will become CFO as top Brookfield executives gear up for a busy year of deal making, betting that when investors get greater clarity about the trajectory of interest rates, stalled markets will come back to life. Brookfield had a banner year for fundraising in 2023, bringing in US$93-billion for its funds, and expects to match that pace this year with four of its main funds in the market seeking new money.

Brookfield will be looking to deploy some of that cash, especially in key areas of infrastructure that support digitization and artificial intelligence, efforts to decarbonize the economy and generate green energy, and transportation and supply chains as global alliances are redrawn.

At the same time, Brookfield is expected to be busy selling or publicly listing businesses that it has owned for several years, including from its infrastructure and real estate portfolios.