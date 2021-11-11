Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Brookfield Asset Management CEO Bruce Flatt attends the company's AGM, in Toronto, on May 6, 2015.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reported its third-quarter more than quadrupled compared with a year ago, boosted by continued growth and investment performance across its business.

The alternative asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of US$797-million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The result compared with a profit of US$172-million or 10 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$19.25-billion, up from US$16.25-billion a year ago.

Funds from operations totalled US$1.41-billion or 85 cents per share in the quarter, up from US$1.04-billion or 65 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Distributable earnings rose to US$1.24-billion compared with US$890-million a year ago.

