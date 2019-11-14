 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Brookfield Asset Management stock hits 52-week high on latest results

David Milstead Institutional Investment Reporter
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares hit a 52-week high after the company reported a slight decline in the funds it generates, offset by management’s rosy view of opportunities in a low-interest rate environment.

Brookfield, one of the world’s largest investors, said its funds from operations in the quarter ended Sept. 30 were US$826-million, or 80 US cents per Brookfield share, down from US$1.09-billion, or US$1.07 per share, in 2018’s third quarter. The prior-year period measure was boosted by US$401-million in gains on sales of assets, while Brookfield recorded just US$125-million in in gains in 2019’s third quarter.

The 80 US-cent-FFO number exceeded analyst expectations of 77 US cents, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data.

Fee-related earnings, what Brookfield captures from its investment services, increased 35 per cent over the prior year, the company said.

Brookfield’s New York Stock Exchange-traded shares were up about 1 per cent in mid-morning trading, to a 52-week high of $58.09 at one point. The Toronto Stock Exchange listed shares hit $77.06, also a 52-week high.

Funds from operations is a performance measure that leaves out unrealized gains on assets and other items that appear in the company’s net income. It also includes certain gains on sales of assets not included in net income.

Brookfield’s net income was US$1.76-billion in the quarter, up from US $941-million in 2018’s third quarter. The gains were aided by big increases in the fair value of Brookfield’s assets – US $262-million more than 2018’s third quarter. Also, Brookfield owns a portion of certain companies, and Brookfield records a share of their profits each quarter. That added an extra US$364-million to net income versus the prior year.

Brookfield invests its own money, as well as its investment partners, in a wide range of assets, primarily in real estate, infrastructure and energy. It owns a portion of four related partnerships that trade on U.S. and Canadian exchanges: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Business Partners.

Bruce Flatt, Brookfield’s CEO, told shareholders in his quarterly letter that as interest rates continue “to settle back in at historic lows … it will positively impact on all asset values and businesses that generate cash.”

Tickers mentioned in this story
