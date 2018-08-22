 Skip to main content

Brookfield Business Partners and Macquarie sell Quadrant Energy for $2.8-billion

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Brookfield Business Partners and Macquarie sell Quadrant Energy for $2.8-billion

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Brookfield Business Partners and Macquarie Capital have signed a deal to sell Australian oil and gas company Quadrant Energy to Santos Limited for $2.8 billion (US$2.15 billion).

The agreement also includes a contingent payment in connection with the recent significant Dorado-1 oil discovery and a royalty over all other future hydrocarbons produced in Quadrant’s Bedout Basin tenements.

The sale is subject to certain consents and approvals including from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Story continues below advertisement

Quadrant is focused on the Exmouth and Carnarvon Basins off the coast of Western Australia.

Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners hold a 48.3 per cent stake in Quadrant, while Macquarie Capital and its partners hold a 21.8 per cent.

Wesfarmers and AMB Holdings each hold a 13.2 per cent stake and Quadrant management holds 3.4 per cent.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter