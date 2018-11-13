Brookfield, Caisse buying Johnson Controls battery business in $13.2-billion deal

Brookfield Business Partners LP and and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have teamed up to buy the world’s biggest maker of car batteries in one of the largest deals of the year.

The US$13.2-billion transaction is for the Power Solutions business of Johnson Controls International PLC. It’s a leveraged buyout, meaning the new owners will chip in just US$3-billion and take on more than US$10-billion in debt to finance the purchase.

Brookfield Business Partners, a limited partnership that’s part of Brookfield Asset Management Corp., will chip in about 30 per cent of the equity, as will the Caisse, meaning their outlay will run about US$1-billion apiece. The two will enlist other institutional investors for the remaining 40 per cent of the business.

The Power Solutions business, in operation for more than a century, provides more than one-third of the world’s vehicle batteries, used in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. They’re used in cars that have internal-combustion engines as well as electric vehicles.

The Power Solutions division posted sales of US$8-billion in Johnson Controls’ most recent fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30. The division had EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, of US$1.68-billion, the company said.

The division’s margin of operating profit before tax – a measure that includes depreciation costs – slid slightly in the past year to 17.9 per cent, from 19.9 per cent in fiscal 2016, according to Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence.

The purchase price is about 7.9 times the past 12 months’ EBITDA, the companies say. One analyst who covers Johnson Controls said in an investor conference call that it was a “very solid headline price” for the business.

In a statement, Cyrus Madon, chief executive officer of Brookfield Business Partners, called Power Solutions “a global market leader” that “generates consistent cash flows and profitability.” Stéphane Etroy, executive vice-president and head of private equity at the Caisse, called the business “a model in terms of environmental and health and safety measures, that runs one of the most efficient industrial recycling systems globally.”

Johnson Controls expects to clear US$11.4-billion after taxes and deal costs, which will allow it to pay down debt and repurchase shares. It loses about US$1.25 a share in earnings from the business, but expects to add 75 U.S. cents from the reduced share count, less interest expenses, and US$50-million reduction in corporate costs.

By selling the car-battery operations, Johnson Controls now considers itself a pure-play provider of technology for buildings, such as heating and air-conditioning equipment, security systems and fire-fighting mechanisms. It’s a business that has better growth prospects and requires less capital spending, the company says.

Johnson Controls will retain some of the power business’s obligations, such as environmental liabilities and pensions, but they are “not significant to the overall transaction value,” company executives said.

They expect the deal to close by June 30 of next year.