Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM-T has raised US$19-billion so far this year, shrugging off a tough fundraising environment and turning increasingly to the Middle East and Asia to attract new money for its investment funds.

A tough economic outlook and the impact of interest-rate increases have made capital more scarce, making fundraising a hard slog for many institutional investors. But Brookfield, which raised US$13-billion in the first quarter and nearly US$100-billion over the last year, still sees “the potential for our fundraising to accelerate throughout the year,” said chief executive officer Bruce Flatt and president Connor Teskey, in a letter to shareholders.

In part, Brookfield is benefitting from its size and reach, with more than US$825-billion in assets under management and operations in 30 countries. Where institutional investors do have money to put to work, they are “are increasingly concentrating their commitments among the largest asset managers who can offer a range of asset types and investment strategies,” Mr. Flatt and Mr. Teskey said.

But as capital has grown harder to come by in North America, Brookfield has filled the void by raising more cash from new markets. After setting up offices in the Middle East and Asia over the last decade, Brookfield raised about 40 per cent of its new capital from those regions over the last year.

“We are currently seeing an increased proportion of our fundraising coming from non-U.S. clients,” Mr. Flatt and Mr. Teskey said.

On Wednesday, the asset manager reported its first full quarter of earnings since it was spun off from parent Brookfield Corp. as a stand-alone entity last year.

Profit was US$516-million, or 32 cents per share, compared with US$348-million, or 21 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Fee-related earnings were US$547-million, up 15 per cent year over year, or 33 cents per share. And distributable earnings – a measure of cash flow that shows how much of company profits could be paid out to shareholders – rose 15 per cent to US$563-million, or 34 cents per share. However, when compared with the fourth quarter last year, fee-related earnings fell 2 per cent and distributable earnings were relatively unchanged.

Brookfield’s fee-bearing capital was US$432-billion, up US$14-billion in the first quarter and 14 per cent over the past year, and Brookfield expects to be able to more than double it to US$1-trillion over the next five years.

To reach that goal, Brookfield is raising new funds in infrastructure, real estate, private equity and private credit, in addition to launching a second climate transition fund to make investments in clean energy and decarbonization. The asset manager is nearing a final close for its fifth flagship infrastructure fund, which is its largest ever fund having raised US$24-billion, as investors flock to infrastructure for its predictable cash-flows and contractual protections against inflation with interest rates rising.

Brookfield has also nearly completed its sixth flagship private equity fund, raising US$9-billion, which is larger than the previous private equity fund.

At the same time, Brookfield is ramping up its efforts in private credit, launching a direct lending strategy that will originate senior secured loans of US$500-million or more to U.S. companies owned by private-equity backers.

In the first quarter, Brookfield invested US$17-billion, some of it in support of major acquisitions including part of Australian power generator Origin Energy Ltd. with a consortium of investors, and shipping container giant Triton International Ltd., as Brookfield eyes opportunities from efforts to rework global supply chains.

Brookfield said it has total capital of nearly US$80-billion available to make new investments.