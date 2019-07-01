 Skip to main content

Report on Business Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC acquiring Genesee & Wyoming in $6.37-billion deal

Darien, Connecticut
The Associated Press
Railroad operator Genesee & Wyoming is being taken private by Brookfield Infrastructure and GIC in a deal valued at about $6.37 billion.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns 120 short line railroads, mostly in North America, with operations in Europe and Australia. Through its subsidiaries worldwide, it provides transportation infrastructure services over more than 26,000 kilometres of track.

G&W shareholders will receive $112 in cash for each share held. The companies put the deal’s value at $8.4 billion, including debt.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end or early next year. It needs approval from G&W stockholders, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, and certain competition and antitrust approvals.

G&W’s stock surged 9% in Monday premarket trading.

