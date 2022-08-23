Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s infrastructure company will partner with Intel Corp. on a US$30-billion semiconductor project in Arizona, a venture that underscores Brookfield’s interest in real estate linked to the tech economy - and its ability to spend big doing so.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will contribute US$15-billion and own 49 per cent of the venture, with Intel owning the other 51 per cent. Brookfield BAM-A-T has secured debt to finance the bulk of its contribution, with only about US$500-million to US$750-million in an equity investment, made over the several years it will take to build the plants. Proceeds will come from cash flow and “capital recycling” - cashing out other investments.

Intel INTC-Q announced plans for two new factories (or “fabs”) at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona in March 2021.

Brookfield says its “flexible and large-scale capital” can help companies like Intel “onshore” digital-economy jobs. Intel said in March it expected more than 3,000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs plus more than 3,000 construction jobs as a result of the two new plants.

Brookfield says the Intel project will replenish its existing backlog of capital projects that near completion this year, including the Heartland Petrochemical Complex and the second phase its build-out of electricity transmission lines in Brazil.

Intel has been touting its “Smart Capital” strategy, which it says “aims to help fund growth while creating flexibility and delivering higher returns on investments.” Intel said it would “leverage government incentives, customer participation and other creative partnerships” as offsets to capital spending.

