Canadian investment firm Brookfield’s reinsurance arm has agreed to buy American Equity Investment Life Holding in a deal worth about $4.3-billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

The cash-and-stock offer of $55 per share by the firm was initially submitted in late June. It consists of $38.85 in cash and the rest in Brookfield Asset Management’s BAM-T shares, the companies said in a statement.

AEL, which provides annuities – an insurance contract customers typically buy for a steady income stream after retiring – will go private once the deal closes in the first half of next year.