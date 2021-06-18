Brookfield revises hostile takeover for Inter Pipeline again, includes all-cash option

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Brookfield revises hostile takeover for Inter Pipeline again, includes all-cash option

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Inter Pipeline's Heartland Petrochemical Complex is shown under construction in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., in January 2019. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has revised its hostile takeover offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd. to give shareholders the option to receive their entire payment in cash if they desire.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is revising its hostile takeover bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. yet again, choosing this time to let shareholders opt for an all-cash takeout.

Brookfield is Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder and in February it launched a hostile bid for Inter Pipeline that was worth $16.50 a share, valuing the target at $7.1-billion. At the time, Brookfield was willing to pay a maximum cash consideration of approximately $4.9-billion, with the remainder to be paid in shares.

In early June, Pembina Pipeline Corp. Pembina Pipeline Corp. emerged as a white knight with an $8.3-billion all-share takeover bid for Inter Pipeline. Crucially, the bid received the blessing of Inter Pipeline’s board of directors.

Story continues below advertisement

To counter, Brookfield raised its own bid one day later to $8.47-billion based on its closing price before the announcement. Brookfield also said it was willing to pay up to $5.6-billion in cash.

But now Brookfield is revising its bid once again, and will give Inter Pipeline shareholders the option to receive all cash, if they so choose. In other words, there is no longer any limit on the cash portion of the deal.

The late change of heart raises questions about Brookfield’s confidence in its chances of winning the takeover battle. However, Brookfield said it is simply responding to investor feedback.

“The revised offer is reflective of the feedback we have received from many Inter Pipeline shareholders who are supportive of our offer but indicated a preference for this revised structure, particularly in contrast with the alternative, less certain, no cash bid,” Brookfield wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

The share prices of Pembina and Brookfield Infrastructure were mostly flat by midday on Friday, as was Inter Pipeline’s stock, which is trading around $20.30 per share.

In an e-mailed statement, Pembina said the latest bid revision “does not change the fact that the Pembina offer is superior in value with greater upside for Inter Pipeline shareholders.”

If Pembina’s bid is successful, its shareholders will own 72 per cent of the merged company, and Inter Pipeline’s shareholders will hold the remaining 28 per cent. The merged company would also be run by Pembina’s executive team.

Story continues below advertisement

Pembina and Inter Pipeline operate similar businesses in different parts of Western Canada, so Pembina is marketing the takeover as a play for geographic diversification. “Scale, financial strength and diversity will enable the combined companies to do projects neither could do on their own,” Pembina wrote in an investor presentation.

By offering shares, Pembina is looking to keep its balance sheet in solid shape – however, Inter Pipeline also has roughly $5-billion worth of debt on its books.

Although Brookfield is now raising the cash portion of its bid, the company believes it can comfortably do so without overextending its balance sheet. “We are pleased to tailor our offer based on shareholder interests and to be in a position to do so given our strong liquidity position,” the company wrote in its e-mail to the Globe.

Brookfield is also hoping to convince the Alberta Securities Commission to rule against the termination fee that Inter Pipeline will have to pay Pembina if their friendly merger is not successful. The hearing is set for July 7, and Brookfield has said it will increase its bid if the break fee is removed.

In contrast to Brookfield’s cash bid, Pembina hopes to win over Inter Pipeline’s shareholders with a juicier dividend. As part of its takeover bid, Pembina raised its own monthly dividend by 1 cent a share to 22 cents. If the takeover is approved, Inter Pipeline’s shareholders would see their current monthly payout of 4 cents jump by 175 per cent – to 11 cents, for half a Pembina share – immediately upon closing.

Pembina expects the takeover to deliver pre-tax synergies worth $150-million to $250-million annually, the majority of which are expected to come from lower general, administrative and operating costs – which tend to mean job losses.

Story continues below advertisement

Inter Pipeline was put in play for a takeover after its stock had declined sharply owing to weak oil and gas prices, and because of continuing cost overruns and delays its Heartland complex near Edmonton. The company has been building the petrochemical facility for more than three years and had been unsuccessful in finding a partner on the project. The Heartland facility will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets for manufacturers.

With files from the Canadian Press

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies