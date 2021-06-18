Brookfield revises hostile takeover for Inter Pipeline again, includes all-cash option

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is revising its hostile takeover bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. yet again, choosing this time to let shareholders opt for an all-cash takeout.
Brookfield is Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder and in February it launched a hostile bid for Inter Pipeline that was worth $16.50 a share, valuing the target at $7.1-billion. At the time, Brookfield was willing to pay a maximum cash consideration of approximately $4.9-billion, with the remainder to be paid in shares.
In early June, Pembina Pipeline Corp. Pembina Pipeline Corp. emerged as a white knight with an $8.3-billion all-share takeover bid for Inter Pipeline. Crucially, the bid received the blessing of Inter Pipeline’s board of directors.
To counter, Brookfield raised its own bid one day later to $8.47-billion based on its closing price before the announcement. Brookfield also said it was willing to pay up to $5.6-billion in cash.
But now Brookfield is revising its bid once again, and will give Inter Pipeline shareholders the option to receive all cash, if they so choose. In other words, there is no longer any limit on the cash portion of the deal.
The late change of heart raises questions about Brookfield’s confidence in its chances of winning the takeover battle. However, Brookfield said it is simply responding to investor feedback.
“The revised offer is reflective of the feedback we have received from many Inter Pipeline shareholders who are supportive of our offer but indicated a preference for this revised structure, particularly in contrast with the alternative, less certain, no cash bid,” Brookfield wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.
The share prices of Pembina and Brookfield Infrastructure were mostly flat by midday on Friday, as was Inter Pipeline’s stock, which is trading around $20.30 per share.
In an e-mailed statement, Pembina said the latest bid revision “does not change the fact that the Pembina offer is superior in value with greater upside for Inter Pipeline shareholders.”
If Pembina’s bid is successful, its shareholders will own 72 per cent of the merged company, and Inter Pipeline’s shareholders will hold the remaining 28 per cent. The merged company would also be run by Pembina’s executive team.
Pembina and Inter Pipeline operate similar businesses in different parts of Western Canada, so Pembina is marketing the takeover as a play for geographic diversification. “Scale, financial strength and diversity will enable the combined companies to do projects neither could do on their own,” Pembina wrote in an investor presentation.
By offering shares, Pembina is looking to keep its balance sheet in solid shape – however, Inter Pipeline also has roughly $5-billion worth of debt on its books.
Although Brookfield is now raising the cash portion of its bid, the company believes it can comfortably do so without overextending its balance sheet. “We are pleased to tailor our offer based on shareholder interests and to be in a position to do so given our strong liquidity position,” the company wrote in its e-mail to the Globe.
Brookfield is also hoping to convince the Alberta Securities Commission to rule against the termination fee that Inter Pipeline will have to pay Pembina if their friendly merger is not successful. The hearing is set for July 7, and Brookfield has said it will increase its bid if the break fee is removed.
In contrast to Brookfield’s cash bid, Pembina hopes to win over Inter Pipeline’s shareholders with a juicier dividend. As part of its takeover bid, Pembina raised its own monthly dividend by 1 cent a share to 22 cents. If the takeover is approved, Inter Pipeline’s shareholders would see their current monthly payout of 4 cents jump by 175 per cent – to 11 cents, for half a Pembina share – immediately upon closing.
Pembina expects the takeover to deliver pre-tax synergies worth $150-million to $250-million annually, the majority of which are expected to come from lower general, administrative and operating costs – which tend to mean job losses.
Inter Pipeline was put in play for a takeover after its stock had declined sharply owing to weak oil and gas prices, and because of continuing cost overruns and delays its Heartland complex near Edmonton. The company has been building the petrochemical facility for more than three years and had been unsuccessful in finding a partner on the project. The Heartland facility will convert Alberta propane into polypropylene plastic pellets for manufacturers.
With files from the Canadian Press
