Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM-A-T says it will move ahead with a plan to spin off a new asset-management business to shareholders by year’s end, creating what it hopes to be a roughly US$80-billion entity that will pay most of the dividends Brookfield shareholders now receive.

Thursday’s announcement confirms the trial balloon Brookfield floated three months ago, when it said it was considering the move. Brookfield invests for itself, which requires it to raise billions of dollars in capital, but also manages money for others. Money managers who need little capital tend to get higher valuations from investors, a benefit Brookfield wasn’t receiving with the two businesses yoked together as one.

“The bottom line is that today’s Brookfield consists of two businesses that are very different in nature but work together very well,” CEO Bruce Flatt said in announcing the move in his quarterly letter to shareholders, released Thursday morning. “Looking forward, we believe that each of these businesses has incredible potential to expand further. To achieve this growth, however, we have concluded that they should now be separated, while preserving the benefits of their complementary nature and alignment.”

Brookfield says it will distribute a 25-per-cent interest in the asset manager to its shareholders, keeping the remaining 75 per cent for itself. “Since asset managers don’t need much in the way of facilities, equipment or working capital to do business, we plan for the manager to pay out approximately 90 per cent of its annual earnings in dividends,” Mr. Flatt wrote.

Mr. Flatt said the current Brookfield’s “appetite for investment capital” means that it will cut its annual dividend, with an eye toward the two dividends being around the same as Brookfield’s payout today.

Brookfield says post-spinoff, it expects to hold about US$135-billion of investments: the roughly US$75-billion of investments it currently owns plus about US$60-billion of shares in the asset manager. The public will hold about US$20-billion of shares in the asset manager.

The asset manager will list on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Brookfield expects the spinoff to be tax-free to shareholders. It also said it will ensure that holders of Brookfield Reinsurance shares -- exchangeable for Class A shares of Brookfield -- will be treated equally from an economic perspective.

“Separated from ‘asset-heavy’ investments, we think the performance of the manager as an investment manager will become even more visible, and therefore be more appealing to investors desirous of a pure-play investment in the alternatives industry,” Mr. Flatt wrote. “On the other hand, shareholders who wish to retain exposure to the capital investment function may favor the corporation. Of course, any shareholder who likes things exactly the way they’ve been will be able to hold both shares side-by-side and have just that.”

The report came as Brookfield reported first-quarter net income of US$2.96-billion, down from US$3.77-billion in 2021′s first quarter. Higher interest costs, depreciation, and tax expense, coupled with smaller realized investment gains, drove the decline.

The company’s cashlike measure of “distributable earnings” fell to US$1.18-billion from $2.51-billion in 2021′s first quarter largely due to a steep drop in disposition gains.

Brookfield shares were down 2.7 per cent in early trading in Toronto.

