Brookfield, Teachers join investor group taking $10-billion stake in major Abu Dhabi pipeline network

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan have joined a group of investors to buy a US$10-billion stake in an Abu Dhabi-owned natural gas pipeline network in the United Arab Emirates.

The transaction, announced Tuesday, is the largest energy infrastructure deal so far this year, and one of the first global mega-deals since COVID-19 and an oil price war upended energy markets in March.

The consortium, which also includes New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, South Korea’s NH Investment & Securities and Italian energy company Snam S.p.A., will acquire a 49-per-cent stake in a new subsidiary of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The joint-venture, called ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC, is charged with running the emirates’ natural gas pipeline infrastructure. ADNOC will retain 51 per cent of the company.

Neither Brookfield nor Ontario Teachers disclosed the size of their investments. Both declined to comment on the deal.

ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets will have a 20-year lease on 38 natural gas pipelines totalling 982 kilometres. It will generate revenue transporting gas from rigs and refineries across the energy-rich United Arab Emirates to export terminals. Payments will be determined by a “volume-based tariff” with a price floor and cap.

The deal comes at a moment of uncertainty in global energy markets, with oil and gas prices pummeled by a quarantine-induced demand shock as well as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Both Brookfield and Ontario Teachers, however, said they see the investment as a long-term play.

“This transaction aligns with our strategy of investing in high quality, essential assets generating stable and predictable cash flows in a sector we know well,” said Brookfield chief executive Bruce Flatt in a statement.

Ziad Hindo, Ontario Teachers’ chief investment officer, echoed this: “This strategic transaction is attractive to Ontario Teachers’ as it provides us with a stake in a high-quality infrastructure asset with stable long-term cash flows, which will help us deliver on our pension promise,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Hindo added that the deal “provides further geographic diversification to our portfolio.”

Canada’s large alternative asset managers, such as Brookfield and Ontario Teachers, are sitting on record amounts of cash to invest. Since COVID-19 hit markets in March, private equity fund managers have had difficulty sourcing deals, as companies wait to see if prices rebound before considering a sale. The story is different for infrastructure deals, which continue to be negotiated, say people with knowledge of the private investment landscape.

For ADNOC, this is the second major move to attract institutional capital and monetize its existing infrastructure. Last year, KKR and BlackRock agreed to invest US$4-billion in the emirates’ oil pipeline network.

“Today’s landmark investment signals continued strong interest in ADNOC’s low-risk, income-generating assets, and sets another benchmark for large-scale energy infrastructure investments in the UAE and the wider region,” said Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO in a statement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.




