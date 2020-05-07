 Skip to main content
Brookfield to provide $5-billion to cash-strapped retailers for stake in business

Rachelle Younglai
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. plans to use US$5-billion to prop up retailers hit by the coronavirus pandemic, providing capital to cash-strapped retailers in exchange for a non controlling stake in the business.

The plan, called the Retail Revitalization Program, may help Brookfield mitigate its significant exposure to shopping malls, which are suffering due to government closures.

The program will be led by Ron Bloom, Brookfield’s vice chairman of private equity who was one of the Obama administration’s point persons on the U.S. government’s auto bailout during the global financial crisis.

“This initiative is being designed to assist medium sized enterprises in getting back on their feet,” Mr. Bloom said in the press release announcing the program. "We would like to partner with companies and entrepreneurs that can draw on our capital and expertise to stabilize and grow their business."

Brookfield is one of the world’s largest asset managers with over US$500-billion in assets, including real estate, infrastructure and private equity.

Under the program, Brookfield said it will focus on retailers that have a minimum of US$250-million in annual revenues and have been in operation for at least two years. The company said it will target retailers that have operations in its major markets.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated retailers and malls that have had to shut down to stop the spread of the virus. Some enclosed malls have collected as little as 20 per cent of the rent for April, while major department store chain Neiman Marcus and other fashion brands are filing for bankruptcy protection.

Brookfield did not say when the program would be up and running.

A few years ago, Brookfield made a huge bet on U.S. malls with its US$15-billion acquisition of major mall operator GGP and its 125 shopping centres across the country.

Related topics

