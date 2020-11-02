 Skip to main content

BRP, Arctic Cat reach global settlement over patent dispute between snowmobile rivals

VALCOURT, Que.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. and Arctic Cat say they have reached a global settlement to ongoing intellectual property disputes between the two makers of snowmachines.

Under terms of the confidential settlement agreement, two active court cases in the U.S. and in Canada will be dismissed.

Among the matters resolved is the dispute related to BRP’s patents that place the rider closer to the front of the sled and Arctic Cat’s full-sized snowmobiles with pyramidal frame designs.

Story continues below advertisement

Arctic Cat, a subsidiary of Textron Inc., and its Canadian dealers will be allowed to immediately resume the sale and delivery of its full lineup of snowmobiles in Canada.

The settlement comes nearly five months after a Canadian Federal Court judge ruled BRP is entitled to $2.83 million in damages from its rival due to a snowmobile patent infringement.

Justice Yvan Roy said Arctic Cat must pay BRP a royalty of $135 per unit on each of the nearly 21,000 snowmobiles infringing on the patent that were sold in Canada between 2008 and 2014.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies