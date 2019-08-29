BRP hikes full-year outlook as quarter again tops forecasts

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

BRP Inc. is hiking its financial guidance for the year after earnings for its most recent quarter pushed past expectations once again on continuing sales strength for its Can-Am off-road vehicles.

The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft is now forecasting revenue growth of at least 10 per cent for the fiscal year compared to a previous forecast of at least 9 per cent. It expects to generate normalized earnings of between $3.65 and $3.80 per diluted share for the year, up from a previous forecast of between $3.55 and $3.75.

“I’m confident we can continue our momentum,” BRP Chief Executive José Boisjoli told analysts and investors on a conference call Thursday morning. “To be honest, we don’t see a slowdown.”

Shares in BRP rose 5.6 per cent to $42.41 in early morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The raised expectations come as BRP reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter, the seventh straight quarter it has bested analyst estimates.

Net profit came in at $93.3-million or 96 cents per share for the three month period ending July 31 as revenue climbed 20 per cent to $1.46-billion. Analysts had forecast earnings per share of 71 cents on revenue of $1.34-billion.

The company has defied predictions that its business will be hurt by what many people see as a looming slowdown in the United States and other economies, taking market share from rivals with new products that are resonating with consumers.

BRP’s side-by-side off-road vehicles are performing particularly well, showing what the company characterized as “high 20 per cent” retail growth in the latest quarter compared to the same period last year. The industry as a whole experienced retail growth in the high-single digits in that product category, BRP said.

Side-by-sides are typically four-wheeled vehicles where the driver sits beside the passenger instead of in front. They have exploded in popularity in recent years.