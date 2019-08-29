 Skip to main content

Report on Business BRP raises full-year guidance as profit grows

BRP raises full-year guidance as profit grows

VALCOURT, Que.
The Canadian Press
BRP Inc. reported quarterly results on Thursday.

BRP Inc. reported a profit of $93.3 million in its latest quarter and raised its financial guidance for the year as revenue grew by roughly 20 per cent.

The maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft says the profit amounted to 96 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31. The result compared with a profit of $41.0 million or 41 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 71 cents per share for its most recent quarter, up from 66 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue in what was the company’s second quarter totalled nearly $1.46 billion, up from nearly $1.21 billion a year ago.

In its revised outlook, BRP says it now expects revenue growth for the year to be 10 to 13 per cent compared with earlier expectations for growth of nine to 13 per cent.

Normalized earnings per diluted share are now forecast to be between $3.65 and $3.80, up from a range of $3.55 to $3.75.

