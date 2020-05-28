BRP reports loss and expects coronavirus to severely hamper second-quarter sales

Open this photo in gallery A truck loaded with Ski-Doos drives past a shop selling BRP products in Valcourt, Que., on May 30, 2019. Christinne Muschi/Christinne Muschi/The Globe and

BRP Inc. reported a first-quarter loss of $226.1 million and warned it expected revenue in its second quarter to drop sharply compared with a year ago due to the pandemic.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says it expects revenue in the second quarter to be down about 40 per cent compared with last year.

BRP lost $2.58 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 as it took a $171.4-million impairment charge related to its marine business compared with a profit of $23.8 million or 25 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter fell to $1.23 billion compared with $1.33 billion.

Excluding the impairment charge and other items, BRP says its normalized earnings for the quarter amounted to a profit of $22.7 million or 26 cents per diluted share compared with a normalized profit of $52.7 million or 54 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The results came a day after BRP said it would cut 650 jobs or about five per cent of its global workforce as it stopped producing outboard motors.

