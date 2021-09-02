BRP reports second-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago, raises full-year guidance

BRP Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $212.9-million, up from $126.1-million a year ago, and raised its profit guidance for the year.
The maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos says it earned $2.46 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.43 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $1.9-billion, up from $1.2-billion.
On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $2.89 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from a normalized profit of $1.14 per diluted share a year ago.
In its outlook, BRP says it now expects its normalized earnings per share for the full year to be between $8.25 and $9.75, up from is earlier guidance for between $7.75 and $8.50.
The company also updated its revenue guidance to forecast an overall increase between 27 and 35 per cent compared with its earlier expectation for a gain of between 28 and 33 per cent.
