Report on Business BRP revenue jumps on strong demand and favourable exchange rates

VALCOURT, Que.
The Canadian Press
BRP Inc.’s revenue for the third quarter was up 13 per cent from last year at $1.39 billion, slightly above analyst estimates, as the company benefited from strong demand and favourable currency exchange rates.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the Quebec-based company, which makes Ski-Doo snowmobiles, recreational watercraft and off-road vehicles, was $90.3 million or 92 cents per share in the three months ended Oct. 31.

That was up from $70 million or 67 cents per share in last year’s third quarter, when revenue was $1.23 billion.

The revenue increase was mainly due to higher wholesale of year-round products and a favourable foreign exchange rate variation of $31 million.

BRP’s adjusted earnings were down slightly at $102.9 million or $1.04 per share, but well above the Thomson Reuters Eikon analyst estimate of 98 cents per share.

Chief executive Jose Boisjoli says there has been sustained demand for BRP’s products, particularly side-by-side off-road wheeled vehicles and personal watercraft.

