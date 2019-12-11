BRP shares slide after $306-million bought deal announced

Shares of BRP Inc. are down about 5 per cent following the announcement of a $305.9-million sale of shares by the company’s principal shareholders.
Shares of the maker of Sea-Doo watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles were down $3.22 to $60.50 in afternoon trading Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after news late Tuesday of the share sale in a bought deal.
Under the deal, a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets agreed to buy five million subordinate voting shares of BRP at a price of $61.17, according to the power sports equipment maker.
BRP’s two largest shareholders are each participating in the transaction. The Bombardier founding family’s Beaudier Group holding is selling 2.8 million shares and Bain Capital is selling a block of roughly 2.2 million shares.
The price at which BRP stock is trading Wednesday suggests investors aren’t clamouring to buy the new shares. In such bought deal transactions, underwriters attempt to resell the shares to third-party investors, preferably in a matter of hours. For assuming the risk, brokers are paid a flat commission. But at the moment BRP’s stock is trading below the new issue price, meaning investors can buy shares for cheaper in the open market.
“From a trading standpoint, we view the announcement as a slight negative for the share price although it should increase the stock’s liquidity,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note.
BRP appears to be just the latest bought deal that hasn’t gone to plan for the underwriters in recent months. In August, a $150-million issue by New Gold Inc. was met with a frosty reception from investors, despite bullion’s climb this year.
Shares in Valcourt, Que.-based BRP have climbed 87 per cent since hitting a 52-week low of $32.27 in December 2018, a rally sparked in part by its better-than-expected profit performance over the past several quarters. But they had fallen 3 per cent so far this month before Tuesday’s share sale announcement.
Analysts say the company is taking share from competitors with innovative products that are resonating with consumers, such as side-by-side offroad vehicles. The company is aiming to deliver annual revenue growth of 10 per cent a year, to $9.5-billion by fiscal 2025.
In its third quarter earnings report last month, BRP raised the lower end of its financial guidance for the year. It now expects to grow earnings per share at least 19 per cent in fiscal 2020 compared with a year earlier.
