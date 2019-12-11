 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

BRP shares slide after $306-million bought deal announced

Nicolas Van Praet and Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shares of BRP Inc. are down about 5 per cent following the announcement of a $305.9-million sale of shares by the company’s principal shareholders.

Shares of the maker of Sea-Doo watercraft and Ski-Doo snowmobiles were down $3.22 to $60.50 in afternoon trading Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after news late Tuesday of the share sale in a bought deal.

Under the deal, a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets agreed to buy five million subordinate voting shares of BRP at a price of $61.17, according to the power sports equipment maker.

Story continues below advertisement

BRP’s two largest shareholders are each participating in the transaction. The Bombardier founding family’s Beaudier Group holding is selling 2.8 million shares and Bain Capital is selling a block of roughly 2.2 million shares.

The price at which BRP stock is trading Wednesday suggests investors aren’t clamouring to buy the new shares. In such bought deal transactions, underwriters attempt to resell the shares to third-party investors, preferably in a matter of hours. For assuming the risk, brokers are paid a flat commission. But at the moment BRP’s stock is trading below the new issue price, meaning investors can buy shares for cheaper in the open market.

“From a trading standpoint, we view the announcement as a slight negative for the share price although it should increase the stock’s liquidity,” Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier said in a note.

BRP appears to be just the latest bought deal that hasn’t gone to plan for the underwriters in recent months. In August, a $150-million issue by New Gold Inc. was met with a frosty reception from investors, despite bullion’s climb this year.

Shares in Valcourt, Que.-based BRP have climbed 87 per cent since hitting a 52-week low of $32.27 in December 2018, a rally sparked in part by its better-than-expected profit performance over the past several quarters. But they had fallen 3 per cent so far this month before Tuesday’s share sale announcement.

Analysts say the company is taking share from competitors with innovative products that are resonating with consumers, such as side-by-side offroad vehicles. The company is aiming to deliver annual revenue growth of 10 per cent a year, to $9.5-billion by fiscal 2025.

In its third quarter earnings report last month, BRP raised the lower end of its financial guidance for the year. It now expects to grow earnings per share at least 19 per cent in fiscal 2020 compared with a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies