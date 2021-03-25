BRP to invest $300-million over five years to create electric versions of its vehicles

Open this photo in gallery Workers are seen on the assembly line making snowmobiles at BRP Inc., in Valcourt, Que. on Oct. 8, 2020. Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

BRP Inc. says it will invest $300 million over five years in a plan to offer electric versions of its recreational vehicles in each of its product lines by the end of 2026.

As part of the plan, BRP DOO-T will expand its Rotax electric power unit development infrastructure in Austria and establish an electric vehicle development centre in its hometown of Valcourt, Que.

The announcement came as the maker of Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

BRP says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $264.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for the three months ended Jan. 31, up from $118.4 million or $1.32 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.82 billion, up from $1.62 billion.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned $1.82 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $1.12 per diluted share a year earlier.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.