Budget airline Flair bets on pent-up travel demand with new U.S. routes

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Budget airline Flair bets on pent-up travel demand with new U.S. routes

Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton-based discount carrier Flair Airlines will start service on 21 routes from Toronto Pearson and other Canadian airports to six U.S. destinations beginning Oct. 31.

Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press

Discount carrier Flair Airlines is launching service to the United States in the fall, betting that Canadians have a pent-up desire to travel to nearby sun spots after more than a year of pandemic lockdowns.

Service will start on 21 routes from Toronto Pearson and other Canadian airports to six U.S. destinations beginning Oct. 31, the Edmonton-based carrier said in a statement. Fares will start at $79 one-way, the airline said.

“The last 15 months has been brutal,” Flair chief executive Stephen Jones told reporters on a conference call late Wednesday. “But the good news is we’re emerging from it. As we look at our sales figures selling into the future months, week-on-week for the last four weeks, they’ve been jumping significantly. So confidence is returning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s travel restrictions for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, explained

Canada’s aviation industry needs a total overhaul, not just a bailout

Airlines in Canada and around the world have parked planes and cut or suspended service as the COVID-19 pandemic caused demand for air travel to collapse amid border closings and travel restrictions. Air Canada , Transat AT and Porter Airlines are among the carriers who have received government aid packages as they try to rebuild their businesses in the months ahead.

Flair is a former charter operator that turned to scheduled passenger service in 2017. It has been revamping its strategy under a new executive team during the crisis, and in January announced it would add 13 new Boeing 737 Max 8 jets to its existing fleet through a lease arrangement with a financier. It currently flies eight airliners and is aiming to grow to 50 planes within five years.

“It’s important as an airline that we do expand our footprint out into the U.S.,” Mr. Jones said, adding he believes that government travel restrictions will relax further by the time cross-border service starts. “As we think about where demand will return, it will come back in the leisure sector… And so I think we’re perfectly positioned to capture that rebound.”

Canada unveiled plans last month to ease border restrictions in early July for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents, shortening quarantine times for travellers as long as they test negative for COVID-19. But it made no changes to who is allowed entry to Canada. Currently only Canadians, permanent residents and those undertaking essential travel are permitted.

Flair will be competing with WestJet Airlines’ low-cost carrier Swoop on several of the destinations announced (Flair’s new U.S. flights will head to Burbank, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Palm Springs and Phoenix). The two airlines have clashed before, and Flair has accused WestJet of selling tickets below cost on certain routes in order to win market share and kill competition. Now, Flair says it is confident it can hold its own.

“The real strength of the business comes down to our cost base. We have the lowest cost in the industry in Canada and we’re going to be passing that on to our customer in the form of low fares,” said Flair’s chief commercial officer, Garth Lund. “That’s really what will underpin our competitive strategy.”

This isn’t Flair’s first foray into the United States. But the current expansion bears no resemblance to the last one in 2018, with a sharpened strategy and “better set-up” under new management, Mr. Jones said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know how to do this,” said Mr. Jones, a veteran executive recruited to Flair last year who previously worked at Air New Zealand and European discount airline Wizz Air. “We’re taking a fresh look at the whole business.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies