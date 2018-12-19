Buffett’s Berkshire cutting bulk of Home Capital stake after lender’s rescue

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is offloading most of its shares in Home Capital Group Inc. eighteen months after billionaire investor Warren Buffett rode to the rescue of the once-troubled mortgage lender.

Home Capital undertook a $300-million share buyback this week, and announced Wednesday that it will repurchase 22.7 per cent of its shares for $16.50 per share. Through a subsidiary, Berkshire tendered all of its 16 million shares but because the offer was oversubscribed, the investment firm will now retain a 4-per-cent stake in Home Capital, holding fewer than three million shares.

At the outset, Mr. Buffett had cast his investment in the mortgage lender as a longer-term strategy, and talked about his bullishness on Canada. But his deal with Home Capital, struck on advantageous terms when the lender was in deep crisis, turned out to be smaller and less lucrative than Berkshire had hoped, as acknowledged in interviews with executives from both companies. Now the famed investor has elected to walk away while Home Capital’s plan to rebuild its business remains a work in progress, as the lender faces stiffer competition amid softer housing markets.

“They helped a lot by investing in a company where a lot of people were bailing,” said Yousry Bissada, Home Capital’s chief executive officer, in an interview. “We feel that the last year and half, we've really solidified our foundation.”

Home Capital’s shares, which had soared when the buyback was announced, plunged 17.6 per cent to $13.58 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as investors reacted to the news. But in an interview, Berkshire Hathaway investment manager Ted Weschler said Berkshire’s exit should send a signal that Home Capital has grown stronger.

"We wouldn't exit unless we thought the thing was on solid footing. You don't want to put your reputation at risk running when something's in a difficult situation,” he said. “If anything, this is an attestation to the strength of Home.”

In June of 2017, Home Capital was in the depths of a liquidity crisis, bleeding deposits after Ontario’s securities regulator accused the firm of misleading investors. Several financial firms were circling with less than attractive rescue plans when the lender’s predicament piqued Mr. Buffett’s interest. In three days, Berkshire struck a deal to become Home Capital’s largest shareholder, lending the strength of its reputation to help shore up sagging confidence in Home Capital.

At first, Berkshire bought a nearly 20-per-cent stake in Home Capital for $153.2-million – a steep discount at $9.55 per share – through a subsidiary. Contractually, Berkshire only had to hold the shares for four months. But in an interview with The Globe and Mail at the time, Mr. Buffett said, “I can tell you, we have no intention whatsoever of getting out in four months or eight months or 12 months.”

But the deal also gave Berkshire a chance to nearly double its stake later last year by buying another $247-million in shares at a low price, if shareholders would approve it. By the time the vote arrived last September, Home Capital was on firmer footing and investors turned Berkshire down, seeing no reason to further dilute their own stakes.

“The stock was trading above the price at which we would have bought the stock, so it's not an irrational vote on the shareholders' part,” Mr. Weschler said. “But it took us to a situation where we just had too small of an investment.”

Home Capital also swiftly paid off a $2-billion credit line from Berkshire, meaning the investment firm was collecting only a 1-per-cent standby fee. In May of this year, Home Capital replaced the Berkshire credit line altogether with a cheaper, $500-million alternative from Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal.

“As a result (coupled with a full repayment of Berkshire’s credit line) Berkshire’s investment in Home is now not of a size to justify our ongoing involvement,” Mr. Buffett said in a statement. “Although we have decided to substantially exit from our investment, we will continue to cheer from the sidelines for our friends at Home.”

Ultimately, Home Capital’s buyback plan provided a chance for “an efficient exit,” Mr. Weschler said. “This was the right time for us, because we don't have that many slots in the portfolio. Anything that you own, you need to watch it, so we want to free up a little bit of time here. … It was a small transaction but we loved it, and we'd love to do more stuff in Canada.”

Home Capital’s chief financial officer, Brad Kotush, said the company had no advance warning of Berkshire’s intention to sell its shares, but described Berkshire as “great shareholders.” And he confirmed that Home Capital plans to buy back more shares over time, instituting a normal course issuer bid.

After the current buyback closes, Home Capital’s largest shareholder will be Turtle Creek Asset Management, an independent investment management firm that has stood by the lender throughout its crisis and recovery.

“We know people are going to react to this, but the future is bright,” Mr. Bissada said.