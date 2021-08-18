 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

BuildDirect.com to trade on TSX Venture Exchange, four years after filing for creditor protection

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Vancouver-based BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. is listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, four years after filing for creditor protection.

Founded in 1999, BuildDirect provides building materials for flooring and decking projects to professional clients through an online marketplace. It will go public in a reverse takeover by VLCTY Capital Inc., a public company that was created solely to combine with another business. The amalgamated company will trade under the ticker symbol “BILD.”

In May, BuildDirect completed a US$20-million private placement offering of 3.49 million subscription receipts at a price of US$5.75. The company is valued at approximately US$148-million.

Story continues below advertisement

Dan Park, BuildDirect’s chief executive, said the company, which primarily serves the U.S. market, is well positioned to increase its market share in the fragmented US$70-billion American flooring segment.

“We’ve built a lot of credibility with suppliers. It has given us time to build up our technology platforms,” he said. “We were the first in this industry as a pure-play e-commerce platform provider, so I think that matters in this industry.”

Now is a lucrative time to be in the home improvement industry. Across North America, home sales have hit higher-than-normal volumes, and homeowners are spending to upgrade their new dwellings.

“People are moving to the suburbs, [working] from home,” Mr. Park said. “The living space has to double as a few different things, including work, at least part of the time.”

Mr. Park said many professionals in the home improvement industry are underserved by big-box hardware retailers, so they often flock to smaller retailers with more expertise. He said those retailers rarely spend on marketing or have strong digital presences, whereas BuildDirect does both of those things well.

Yaletown Partners raises $130-million to back Canadian software startups that help companies cut emissions

EverGen plans expansion as IPO set to launch

Many building materials suppliers require customers to pick up products from warehouses, but BuildDirect combines its e-commerce shop with delivery services, which bring materials directly to job sites.

“We can leverage the power of our technology platform, delivery, and all the things that we do well,” Mr. Park said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Park joined BuildDirect in 2017 after nearly seven years at Amazon.com Inc., where he was a senior manager. He led the development of Amazon Business, an online marketplace that sells office supplies to employers.

BuildDirect’s revenue has grown since Mr. Park arrived, but profit still eludes the company. In the three months ended March 31, it more than doubled its revenue year over year, to US$20.9-million, but saw a loss of US$4.7-million in the quarter.

Mr. Park initially joined BuildDirect as its chief operating officer, but assumed the CEO chair just a few weeks later, as the company filed for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA). The company was losing money, and its former CEO, Dan Booth, resigned in late 2017 after it failed to secure an equity financing. With Mr. Park at the helm, BuildDirect emerged from CCAA protection in March, 2018.

“My job, number one, was to get us out of CCAA, which we did a few months later. That’s never a guaranteed thing,” Mr. Park said. He said investors have not focused on the company’s CCAA saga during conversations.

“We were able to address it, but I think where the investors focused, which was rightly so, is, look: ‘Where are you now, and where are you going forward?’”

The company is planning to use acquisitions to accelerate its growth. By buying independent retailers, Mr. Park said he believes he can optimize their operations and acquire their loyal customers.

Story continues below advertisement

At the end of 2020, the company made its first acquisition when it bought FloorSource, an independent retailer in Michigan, for up to US$15.8-million, depending on FloorSource’s future earnings.

A boom in lumber prices during the pandemic – which has since subsided – increased BuildDirect’s expenses, but the company saw growth in synthetic flooring materials, which are cheaper than hardwood and require less upkeep.

In the future, Mr. Park said, the company may expand into providing other building materials, but he wants to master the flooring category before branching out into others.

“I think sometimes a company can grow really fast and lose a little bit of focus. We wanted to focus and really nail it before we kind of replicate that and expand.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies