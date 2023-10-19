Competition across Canadian businesses has declined over the last two decades as industries have become more concentrated and less dynamic, a report from the Competition Bureau has found.

Canada’s most concentrated industries have become less efficient, and have increased pricing markups as they are less challenged due to fewer firms entering their markets, according to the report published Thursday morning by the Competition Bureau, an independent law enforcement agency that promotes competition in Canada.

The analysis is based on Statistics Canada data from 2000 to 2020 from all firms that file taxes in the country, including information about balance sheets, payroll, and employment. It does not account for products bought by Canadians from foreign firms.

The report did not name any particular industry, focusing on the economy overall. Certain industries in Canada are frequently criticized for being highly concentrated, including airlines, financial services, grocery chains and telecommunications companies.

While the bureau said the report is not intended to motivate any law enforcement of the Competition Act, the watchdog has long called for an update Canada’s competition law to deal with today’s global digital economy, following in the footsteps of Europe and the United States.

Since 2000, market leaders have increased their positions at the top over time and that entry and exits of competing firms declined overall, suggesting industries have become less dynamic, the bureau said.

It also found that economies of scale declined, suggesting that large firms have become less efficient over time compared to smaller ones. Profits and markups have increased, and at a faster rate in industries where profits and markups are already high.

“None of these trends are positive for Canadian competitive intensity” said Alexa Gendron-O’Donnell, associate deputy commissioner of the Competition Bureau in a press briefing Thursday morning.

When competitive intensity drops, businesses are less likely to work to gain a competitive advantage over rivals by innovating or lowering prices, the bureau said.

The government has recently prioritized updating the Competition Act, as Canadians struggle with the high cost of living for a number of household expenses, from groceries and gas to mortgage payments.

Last fall, Ottawa promised to overhaul Canada’s four-decade-old competition regulations and improve affordability amid a cost-of-living crisis, with a goal of closing regulatory loopholes and adjusting the penalty structure to aid enforcement. Matthew Boswell, head of the Competition Bureau, has long contended that Canada’s policies lag far behind its peers.

In September, the government published the results of a consultation on Canada’s competition framework, showing that stakeholders generally saw the Act as ineffective at preventing monopolies and found enforcement efforts to be lacklustre.

A few days later, the Liberals tabled Bill-C-56, introducing three changes to the Competition Act. This included eliminating the efficiencies defence, a controversial legal tool that explicitly allows mergers that result in a prevention or lessening of competition, if those losses are outweighed by gains in efficiency.

The legislative amendments would also give the Competition Bureau more power to compel companies to provide information for market studies, and to target “collaborations” that stifle competition – for instance, property controls that prevent competitors from opening nearby.

The amendments have drawn ire from some within Canada’s business community, who suggest they are politically motivated, and could introduce uncertainty among Canadian firms or could scare off companies thinking of moving here.

Others have suggested the Competition Bureau should shift its attention to regulatory barriers that prevent foreign-owned firms from entering some Canadian markets such as telecom and banking.

Recently, the Competition Bureau fought Rogers Communications Inc.’s $20-billion acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. in merger court, a high-profile case that it eventually lost. The Competition tribunal ruled its arguments were “divorced from reality” and “unnecessarily contentious,” and ordered the bureau pay Rogers $13-million in legal fees.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission in the United States issued its own new draft of merger guidelines, warning about deals that increase the risk of co-ordination between companies in highly concentrated markets.

U.S. federal authorities are currently pursuing aggressive antitrust cases against several big tech firms. The Department of Justice launched its antirust case against Google’s search engine. It’s the first major trial against big tech in the U.S. since the 90s. Soon, the Federal Trade Commission will fight a case against Meta and Amazon over other alleged monopolistic behaviour.