Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s brand new business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending June 23.
c. 5.65 per cent. The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage as of June 15 was 5.65 from Nesto, according to columnist Robert McLister. Meanwhile, HSBC offered a 6.15 rate for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.
a. Food and gasoline prices. Canada’s national statistics agency gave the cost of food and gas more prominence in its Consumer Price Index calculations. Statscan says the changes will be reflected in the next inflation report, due out June 27.
a. $50-million. Canada Bread’s parent company Grupo Bimbo announced it resolved the Competition Bureau’s investigation into the alleged price-fixing scheme. The company acknowledged they made “arrangements” with one or more unnamed senior executives at competitor Weston Foods, which led to two wholesale price increases in 2007 and 2011.
c. Home goods or furniture stores. Statscan’s report showed a broad-based increase in retail spending. There was, however, a decline at stores catering to the housing market.
d. CIBC. The bank has been under remediation orders from Canada’s banking regulator for more than a year after an audit of its mortgage portfolio uncovered breaches of rules that limit how indebted borrowers can be, sources say.
d. Ontario and Quebec. The Quebec CPA Order and CPA Ontario separately announced they will end their formal relationship with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. The national organization said it was “disappointed and shocked” by the unilateral exit by Ontario and Quebec.
d. $400-million. Toronto sports czar Larry Tanenbaum plans to sell a stake in the parent company of hockey’s Toronto Maple Leafs and basketball’s Toronto Raptors to the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System pension plan for $400-million, a transaction that values the sports business at $8-billion.
d. The biggest and most important distinction is the basic requirement to qualify. OAS is based on your residency, while CPP is based on your employment history. It’s possible to qualify for one or the other, or neither, or both.
The house sits on a mountaintop 500 feet above sea level in British Columbia’s Gulf Islands on 52 acres of forested land. The panoramic views from inside the house take in the Gulf Islands and the water to the south, while the natural landscape surrounds the house to the north.
The 2,829-square-foot house features three bedrooms, concrete floors and white walls. There’s also a separate guest cottage with 661 square feet of living space.
d. The asking price for this house is $4,495,000.