Lekan Olawoye, the CEO and Founder of the Black Professionals In Tech Network, on July 29, 2020.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Business leaders are cautioning executives in the technology industry not to roll back the progress they have made with diversity over the past two years as they announce a string of major layoffs.

Lekan Olawoye, founder of Black Professionals in Tech Network, or BPTN, believes the slowdown in the technology sector is temporary, but one that could still last for another 12 to 18 months. He worries that a large portion of Black tech professionals, many of whom were hired recently as many companies began to increase their focus on diversity, could be at risk of being overrepresented in layoffs because of their lack of seniority.

“The senior leaders who have invested a lot of time, money and energy into diversifying their employees need to examine whether they are going back on their investment when making already difficult decisions on which employees should be let go during economic downturns,” Mr. Olawoye said in an interview.

“When you look at Black professionals and technology, many of them may be the newest employee at the company, because over the last year and a half companies have made those diversity commitments.”

For many Canadian companies, the commitments were made after global protests erupted in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a white police officer. Many employers publicly committed to raising the number of Black employees, and ensuring no barriers exist for Black employees trying to advance.

Now, for the tech sector, which had experienced a major hiring boom throughout the pandemic, that progress in diversity could be at risk if leaders are not mindful.

“Diversity councils do not take a break during tough times,” Sumit Oberai, Royal Bank of Canada’s senior vice-president of digital technology, said at a BPTN event in Toronto.

“During uncertain times you especially need to surround yourself with diverse perspectives and a lot of different perspectives.”

Mr. Olawoye said companies that place a higher value on individuals who are the most visible or well-known at the company may not realize they are putting seniority above skill set, as those people have typically worked at a company for longer periods of time.

“Professionals who have just joined the company within the last several years will not have relationships as deep as others, meaning their visibility may not be as much as others in that space,” Mr. Olawoye said.

“It does not mean they are less qualified or does not mean they are less valuable. So leaders should make decisions based on real value such as skill sets and attributes.”

A large number of companies in Canada’s tech sector have been retrenching as a result of sharply rising interest rates and inflation, along with plummeting valuations, marking a major change for an industry that was booming throughout the pandemic.

The sharp turn of events for the sector has led to tens of thousands of layoffs globally as companies quickly look to shed operating expenses. According to website Layoffs.fyi, which tracks tech-sector layoffs globally, 525 startups have cut more than 76,000 jobs this year, as of Aug. 31.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, while speaking recently to an in-person audience that largely consisted of Black tech professionals, cautioned senior leaders to not take a “last in, first out” approach when making decisions on which staff members to cut.

“There is an existing corporate culture when you are doing a layoff to think it’s easier to do it on the basis of the most junior people because they have the least experience – contrary to the financial argument that you should lay off the more senior people with the highest salaries because you save money,” Mr. Tory said.

“But my advice to companies is to try very hard not to use the ‘last in, first out’ basis when making those decisions.”

“We have to avoid that way of thinking or we are going to be backsliding on all the progress we made in terms of making sure the tech area in companies is representative of the population.”

For BPTN, the progress includes the hiring of 1,000 Black business and tech professionals nationally over the past year through the organization’s Champion’s Table program – a goal that was originally expected to take three years.

But through partnerships with some of Canada’s largest companies – including Rogers Communications, Microsoft Corp., Sun Life Financial Inc. and all six major banks in Canada – the annual hiring target of 325 Black professionals for one year was quickly “crushed,” said Mr. Olawoye.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and RBC were among the leaders at the Champion’s Table for their commitment to hiring Black tech professionals, with 306 and 100 new hires, respectively, in 2021.

Mr. Oberai said they are not slowing down with their recruitment efforts – even in today’s environment.

“When it comes to obtaining talent, it has been a tough year in the market competing with the booming economy but now is the time we can double down on diversity because we might have more success in attracting people when there could be less competition – a time where we can win that talent.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.