Business outlook was weak even before COVID-19 devastation, Bank of Canada survey shows

The Bank of Canada’s latest polling of Canadian business shows that the COVID-19 crisis has inflicted severe damage to the oil and gas sector and many consumer-oriented businesses – but that business conditions in the country were deteriorating even before the pandemic shock hit.
The bank conducted interviews with “a small sample” of businesses and industry groups during March 13-17, and oil and gas companies specifically March 12-18, as a follow-up to its regular quarterly Business Outlook Survey that had concluded early in the month. Those interviews showed that sales have “collapsed” in many consumer segments, while plunging oil prices and “financial stress” slammed the brakes on oil companies’ capital spending plans.
“Businesses in the accommodation, food services and recreation industries reported that their sales, orders and reservations had collapsed,” the bank said in its report. “Several firms had already closed or expected to soon close their operations due to declining cash flow.”
“Non-food retailers reported a dramatic drop in foot traffic and were scaling down their operations. Businesses in these industries were drastically laying off staff or reducing staff hours in line with operations,” it said.
However, it noted that grocery retailers and related transport businesses reported that “their sales had reached unprecedented levels.”
The oil and gas, sector, meanwhile, has suffered the additional blow of plunging commodity prices and financial market turmoil, straining their financial positions.
“At the time of the consultations, the financial health across the [oil and gas] sector had deteriorated significantly,” the bank said. “Many of these businesses reported that low oil prices were leading to financing and liquidity issues and were forcing them to reduce costs and operations.”
“The majority of [oil and gas] firms viewed the current oil price shock as worse than the episodes of significant oil price declines in 2008 or 2015.”
The bank said oil and gas firms indicated they have cut their 2020 capital spending budgets by an average of 30 per cent, compared with 2019. “In addition, significant staffing reductions were imminent, especially among oil-field service companies that employ a large share of the sector’s workforce.”
The bank released the results together with the regular Business Outlook Survey, which had been conducted from Feb. 11 to March 6, pre-dating the arrival of the widespread economic disruptions stemming from COVID-19. It also released its quarterly survey of consumer expectations, which was conducted Jan. 29 to Feb. 19, well before the COVID-19 shock hit.
The bank said that its Business Outlook Survey Indicator, a composite gauge of the survey’s findings, dipped into negative territory - a signal that "business sentiment had softened even before the concerns around COVID-19 intensified in Canada.” It noted that intentions on both hiring and investment in machinery and equipment continued to trend downward, as they have since the middle of 2018. However, consumer indicators were generally modestly positive heading into the crisis, with expectations for employment, household income, house prices and inflation all up slightly.
The central bank relies on the two surveys as key indicators of business and consumer sentiment in developing its economic outlooks contained in its quarterly Monetary Policy Reports – the next of which is scheduled to be published April 15. Stephen Poloz, governor of the bank, has stressed repeatedly during the current crisis that he considers sentiment to be a critical factor in how long and severe the economic slump triggered by COVID-19 will be.
