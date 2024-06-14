Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: Numbers showed inflation in the U.S. eased last month, raising hope the Federal Reserve could be closer to cutting its benchmark interest rate. Consumer prices excluding volatile food and energy costs – the closely watched “core” index – rose 0.2 per cent from April to May, down from 0.3 per cent the previous month.

One company seemingly receiving a boost from inflation is Dollarama Inc., which saw profits jump by 20 per cent in its first quarter. As customers look for relief from high prices, the company is also seeing surging demand in other markets. It announced on Wednesday that it has increased its stake in Latin American retailer Dollarcity.