Businesses in some provinces prepare to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A woman wears a mask as she walks between a department store and a shopping mall in Toronto, on March 21, 2020.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Businesses in some provinces are spending the long weekend preparing to reopen as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus begin to ease.

Ontario has given the green light to certain retail stores to open their doors Tuesday as the province enters the first stage of its reopening plan.

The construction industry has also been given the go-ahead to resume operations, and some surgeries will be allowed to proceed.

A partial reopening is also expected Tuesday in British Columbia, but that hinges on businesses and organizations having plans that comply with provincial pandemic guidelines.

Provincial governments have each laid out plans to gradually restore their economies, which have been largely locked down since March to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

There have been roughly 77,000 cases of the respiratory illness across Canada so far, including more than 5,780 deaths and more than 38,550 considered resolved.

