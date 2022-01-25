A shopper walks past closed stores on Ste.-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, on Oct. 20, 2021.Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

Businesses reopened in October at the slowest pace since the pandemic began, according to new Statistics Canada data, suggesting the lockdown-and-reopen cycles have worn on small business owners.

Statistics Canada’s monthly estimate of business openings and closings showed that 24,355 businesses that had been closed were reopened in October. That was 6.3 per cent fewer businesses than the month before. Business reopening rates have been elevated during the pandemic because of constantly shifting public-health restrictions in most parts of the country.

The number of businesses that opened and the number that closed were both at about 40,000 in October, leaving the number of active businesses stable over the month before. However, the number of active businesses – 901,794 in October – was down from a peak of 909,418 in July.

Alla Drigola Birk, senior director of SME (small- and medium-sized enterprise) policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said that by the fall the end of the pandemic had appeared to be in sight. Vaccination levels were high and there were no talks of new restrictions at the time.

“Lockdowns were over, so businesses were closing at more normal, prepandemic rates,” Ms. Drigola Birk said. “Of course, you still had businesses that made that decision of, do we continue and try to pay off the incredible amount of debt that we have, or do we just make the decision to permanently close.”

That changed with the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant in late November and a new wave of lockdowns starting in mid-December. Ms. Drigola Birk said she expects to see the number of new businesses continue to decline throughout the winter.

Statistics Canada has also begun to report on its estimates of the number of permanent closings of businesses, which it refers to as exits. Those are businesses that have been inactive for at least six months. Statistics Canada said the number of exits was 17,796 in April, which was elevated from prepandemic levels.

Statistics Canada measures openings and closings based on payroll information that businesses have submitted to the Canada Revenue Agency. A business is considered active if it registers employees with the CRA.

Other institutions have begun to experiment with alternate estimates of business openings and closings that may give faster results.

Bank of Canada researchers published a paper earlier this month to measure business closings by monitoring activity on the database that underpins Google Maps.

Their study found that of retail, food and accommodation businesses that were closed in May, 2021, only half were reopened in September. Another 40 per cent were identified as being temporarily closed and 10 per cent were marked as permanently closed.

