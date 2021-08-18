 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Tax and Spend

Buying on credit: Tories woo voters with targeted tax breaks

Patrick BrethourTax and Fiscal Policy Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In many cases, the Tories’ proposals look to be aimed at putting money in Canadians’ pockets for things they are already doing, particularly in cases where the party would make those tax credits refundable.

LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Broad-based tax cuts might be good public policy, but they look like poor politics at a time when the electorate is in an activist mood.

So what’s a conservative party to do? Answer: Turn to tax credits, which have the alluring sheen of tax cuts, plus snappy names – and the power to target slices of the electorate.

The federal Conservatives are moving enthusiastically in that direction in this election campaign, with at least 13 proposals in their platform to create new tax credits or to enhance existing ones.

Story continues below advertisement

There is the Construction Mobility Tax Credit, which would allow blue-collar voters to deduct up to $4,000 in temporary housing or relocation expenses from their taxable income. For seniors, the Tories are proposing to relax the rules for the Medical Expense Tax Credit to include home care.

Adoptive parents, small business, tech startups, apprentices in the trades: There’s a Tory tax credit for all of them.

As far as snappy names go, it would be hard to beat out the Canada Investment Accelerator tax credit, which would give a 5-per-cent tax credit for capital investments made in 2022 and 2023. (For small businesses, the first $25,000 in investment would be completely refunded.)

The largest proposed tax credit of all is for working parents, with the Conservatives saying they would turn the existing deduction for child-care expenses into a refundable tax credit (along with scrapping the Liberal plan to spend billions of dollars a year on expanded subsidized care).

Tax credits underpin Conservative plan to spur hiring, growth

PBO report projects smaller deficits as parties cost campaign pledges

The Conservatives position those proposals as tax reductions, but they are really just spending by another name, says Kevin Page, a former senior official with the federal Finance Department, a former parliamentary budget officer and currently, president and chief executive officer of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy.

“Bureaucrats see them as boutique spending programs,” Mr. Page says, adding he is skeptical of any claim that tax credits change the public’s spending habits or behaviour. Tax credits for transit, he says, typically flow to those who would have ridden on subways or buses in any case.

In many cases, the Tories’ proposals look to be aimed at putting money in Canadians’ pockets for things they are already doing, particularly in cases where the party would make those tax credits refundable. (Non-refundable tax credits can only be used to offset taxes owing, but refundable credits can still be paid out even after any taxes owing are completely offset.)

Story continues below advertisement

Expanding the adoption expense tax, and making it refundable, would put more money in the pockets of lower-income families that have adopted a child. The same is true of the proposal to create a refundable tax credit for child-care expenses.

But properly constructed, tax credits can provide incentives for economic growth, argues John Lester, executive fellow at the University of Calgary’s school of public policy. Broad corporate tax cuts can end up simply rewarding past decisions, he says.

Tax credits, however, can be tailored to only kick in for new spending or investment. On that front, Mr. Lester says he gives high marks to the Conservative proposal for a 5-per-cent tax credit for capital investments in the coming two years. While it may seem paltry at first glance, that level of tax reduction would significantly lower the rate of return that a company would need for an investment to be profitable – and thereby expand the range of investments that are economic.

But Mr. Lester says there can be too much of a good thing: The corporate tax credit program would be too much of a cash drain to be made permanent and would need to be scaled back if it were not terminated at the end of 2023.

Tax and Spend examines the intricacies and oddities of taxation and government spending.

Sign up for the Tax and Spend newsletter.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies