Cadillac Fairview partners with ReturnBear to ease customer returns

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People walk past the Toronto Eaton Centre on Nov. 23, 2020.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

One of Canada’s biggest shopping centre operators is teaming up with ReturnBear, a service that allows shoppers to return items from multiple retailers.

Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. says the service will give Canadian consumers the ability to return goods from a number of different retailers at a single drop-off location at one of its malls or by shipping items in a single box to a ReturnBear processing centre.

The commercial real estate company, which owns some of Canada’s biggest shopping centres including Toronto’s Eaton Centre and Ottawa’s Rideau Centre, says the service is poised to be the first of its kind in Canada.

Cadillac Fairview says its partnering with ReturnBear in an effort to “drive innovation in client experience” and introduce new services for retailers as they expand their sales channels during the pandemic.

Sal Iacono, executive vice-president of operations for Cadillac Fairview, says the service will help alleviate the costs associated with returns for retailers.

He says the service will also help “bridge the physical and digital worlds” to make returns more convenient for shoppers and the overall customer experience better.

Luke Chamberlin, general manager at ReturnBear, says the service will ease the pressure of product returns for retailers and direct-to-consumer brands while improving their reverse logistics operations.

